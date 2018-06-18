Portugal's number one makes switch to Premier League newcomers Wolves

Rui Patricio is currently at the World Cup with Portugal.

PROMOTED PREMIER LEAGUE side Wolves have signed Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio on a four-year contract.

Patricio, 30, leaves Primeira Liga side Sporting CP to make the move to Molineux, becoming Wolves’ second new signing of the transfer window in a deal subject to international clearance.

His arrival follows that of Raul Jimenez, who joined on loan from Benfica last week. Patricio made 460 appearances for Sporting and kept 179 clean sheets, winning the Taca de Portugal twice and the Taca da Liga this past season.

However, his time at Sporting ended in acrimony as he terminated his own contract in the aftermath of attack by a section of the club’s supporters at the end of last season after they missed out on qualification for the Champions League.

Sporting have opened legal proceedings against Patricio and six other players. He is Portugal’s first-choice goalkeeper and helped them to their first major trophy at Euro 2016.

On duty with Portugal at the World Cup, Patricio will look to ensure Wolves avoid an immediate return to the Championship having won promotion in comfortable fashion in 2017-18.

Wolves finished top of England’s second tier with 99 points, finishing nine clear of Cardiff City in second and 11 ahead of third-placed Fulham, who won the play-off final to join the top two in the Premier League.

