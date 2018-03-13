Connacht receive another back-row boost as Masterson extends contract

EOGHAN MASTERSON HAS signed a new contract which will keep him with Connacht until the summer of 2020.

The versatile back-row forward has become an important player for the western province, having made 22 appearances so far this season.

The Portlaoise native has also captained Connacht on a number of occasions, most recently in last month’s Guinness Pro14 defeat to Zebre.

“We are delighted that Eoghan has committed to Connacht for another two seasons,” said head coach Kieran Keane. “Eoghan is a determined young man who has come through the Connacht Academy system and is now a natural leader among the group. I have no doubt he will continue to be an important player for us in the years ahead.”

Still only 24, Masterson has already played almost 60 games for Connacht despite missing a year of action due to a serious knee injury which he returned from towards the latter end of last season.

“I’m absolutely delighted to extend my contract with Connacht,” said Masterson, who represented both Ireland and Scotland at U20 level. While his mother hails from Mayo, his father was born in Scotland.

“I am very proud of my connections with the west of Ireland and very grateful to have come through the academy system in Connacht. It was a massive honour to captain the province on a number of occasions this season and I am determined to be part of further success here in the coming seasons.”

Masterson’s decision to commit his future to Connacht is a further back-row boost to the province, who yesterday announced the addition of Robin Copeland from Munster on a two-year contract which will begin next season.