Irish striker's contract cancelled by mutual consent after six years at Leeds United

Eoghan Stokes celebrates after scoring for the Ireland U19s against the Netherlands in 2014.

AFTER JOINING THE English Championship club from St Kevin’s Boys in 2012, Eoghan Stokes has parted company with Leeds United.

The 21-year-old Irish striker, who has been capped up to U19 level, had his contract terminated by mutual consent prior to last night’s transfer deadline, leaving him free to move elsewhere as a free agent.

After impressing for the club’s U23 side, Stokes’ only first-team appearance during his time at Elland Road came last August when he started in the 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over Newport County.

📰 | #LUFC can confirm Eoghan Stokes has left the club, after his contract was terminated by mutual consent. We wish Eoghan the best of luck in the future



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/egy2U3sEci pic.twitter.com/0o3UapOwG5 — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 1, 2018

He has been linked with moves to both Dundalk and Cork City in the past 12 months. After being in talks with City last summer when the Leesiders lost Sean Maguire to Preston North End, Stokes ultimately opted to sign a new one-year deal with Leeds.

A representative of the player told The42 today that he now has several options, which he’ll be weighing up in the coming week: “Eoghan has left Leeds on great terms, having really enjoyed his time there. He is now looking forward to beginning a new chapter in his career.”