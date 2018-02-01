One of Derry City's stars of 2017 returns from the Scottish Premiership

DERRY CITY HAVE confirmed that Scottish midfielder Nicky Low has returned for a second spell with the SSE Airtricity League club.

Low spent last season on loan with the Candystripes from Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee, who he joined from Aberdeen in 2015.

The 26-year-old midfielder was influential for Kenny Shiels’ side as they secured Europa League football for 2018 by finishing in fourth place in the Premier Division.

A former Scotland underage international, Low returned to Dundee last October following the conclusion of the Irish season. However, he’s now back on Foyleside as Derry prepare to begin the new season away to newly-promoted Waterford on 16 February.

His current deal with Derry is another loan arrangement until the end of June, although that will also bring him to the end of his contract with Dundee, which is due to expire when the season concludes in Scotland.

According to Derry City: “Low had a number of offers on the table both domestically and from clubs in the League of Ireland who were impressed with his breakthrough.”