Limerick FC defender completes deadline day move to Ipswich Town

IPSWICH TOWN HAVE signed Limerick defender Barry Cotter, who becomes the ninth and final player to make a cross-channel move from the League of Ireland during the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old Ennis native, who played 11 first-team games for Limerick in 2017, has signed a deal with Mick McCarthy’s side which will keep him with the English Championship club until the summer of 2021.

Cotter, who has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at U19 level, started out as a striker before being converted into a defender. He has recently established himself as an accomplished right-back who can also play in the centre of defence.

“I can’t wait to get going now,” Cotter told Ipswich Town’s official website. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to learn here. It’s a big step-up for me but I’m confident it’s one I can make.

“I’ve not set myself too many goals yet. I’d like to break into the first-team obviously, but for now I just want to get my head down and work hard and show people what I can do. With the manager and coaching staff here I feel I can really improve as a player and that’s my main aim for now.”

Cotter is the second League of Ireland player to sign for Ipswich during the transfer window, following in the footsteps of striker Aaron Drinan, who joined the Tractor Boys from Waterford.

He’s also the second Limerick player to seal a January move to the UK. Earlier this week, fellow Championship side Brentford confirmed the signing of wide attacker Chiedozie Ogbene.