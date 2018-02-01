  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 1 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick FC defender completes deadline day move to Ipswich Town

The 19-year-old from Ennis has signed a deal that will keep him at Portman Road until 2021.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 2:05 AM
8 hours ago 2,828 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3827476

Large Source: Ipswich Town FC

IPSWICH TOWN HAVE signed Limerick defender Barry Cotter, who becomes the ninth and final player to make a cross-channel move from the League of Ireland during the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old Ennis native, who played 11 first-team games for Limerick in 2017, has signed a deal with Mick McCarthy’s side which will keep him with the English Championship club until the summer of 2021.

Cotter, who has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at U19 level, started out as a striker before being converted into a defender. He has recently established himself as an accomplished right-back who can also play in the centre of defence.

“I can’t wait to get going now,” Cotter told Ipswich Town’s official website. “It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to learn here. It’s a big step-up for me but I’m confident it’s one I can make.

“I’ve not set myself too many goals yet. I’d like to break into the first-team obviously, but for now I just want to get my head down and work hard and show people what I can do. With the manager and coaching staff here I feel I can really improve as a player and that’s my main aim for now.”

Barry Cotter with Stephen Dooley Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Cotter is the second League of Ireland player to sign for Ipswich during the transfer window, following in the footsteps of striker Aaron Drinan, who joined the Tractor Boys from Waterford.

He’s also the second Limerick player to seal a January move to the UK. Earlier this week, fellow Championship side Brentford confirmed the signing of wide attacker Chiedozie Ogbene.

Mourinho laments ‘ridiculous’ start as Spurs stun United

Paul Pogba tasted Premier League defeat for first time in over a year tonight

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
West Ham suspend head of transfers pending investigation into alleged criticism of African players
West Ham suspend head of transfers pending investigation into alleged criticism of African players
Spurs game not for Alexis Sanchez – Mourinho
'He's an example to every player at this football club'
ARSENAL
Former Manchester City and Arsenal star released by Turkish club
Former Manchester City and Arsenal star released by Turkish club
Massive boost for Arsenal as Ozil reportedly agrees new £350k-a-week deal
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
FRANCE
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
Nine new caps in exciting Ireland U20s team to face France
France to crackdown on spread of promotions after Nutella frenzy
FOOTBALL
Eriksen nets after 11 seconds as Spurs dominate dismal United at Wembley
Eriksen nets after 11 seconds as Spurs dominate dismal United at Wembley
Ayew returns to Swansea in club-record deal from West Ham
Stoke seal €16m Ndiaye deal despite comical complications
IRELAND
James Ryan is 'an unbelievable player' says Ireland lock Devin Toner
James Ryan is 'an unbelievable player' says Ireland lock Devin Toner
Is the Notre Dame 'Fighting Irish' mascot offensive? This US sports broadcaster thinks so
Games like this French one were top reason O'Mahony stayed in Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie