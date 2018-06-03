Watch: Eoin Donnelly's stoppage time goal earns Fermanagh first Ulster final spot in 10 years

FERMANAGH RECORDED A major scalp on Sunday afternoon in dramatic circumstances, defeating Division 1 opponents Monaghan to secure their passage into the 2018 Ulster Football Championship final.

Captain Eoin Donnelly was the hero at Healy Park. The forward rose highest to punch a stoppage time winner beyond goalkeeperÂ Rory Beggan and earn his side a spot in their first Ulster final since 2008.

Rory Gallagherâ€™s side trailed by two points heading into the final minutes, before Donnellyâ€™s precise punch turned the game on its head to record a famous 1-8 to 0-10 win in Omagh.

Fermanagh captain Eoin Donnelly delivers the knockout punch to Monaghan's Ulster SFC hopes. Watch the highlights @RTE2 at 9.30pm tonight https://t.co/537GOm6fbu #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/e4IbbIDD4a — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 3, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!