Watch: Eoin Donnelly's stoppage time goal earns Fermanagh first Ulster final spot in 10 years

FERMANAGH RECORDED A major scalp on Sunday afternoon in dramatic circumstances, defeating Division 1 opponents Monaghan to secure their passage into the 2018 Ulster Football Championship final.

Captain Eoin Donnelly was the hero at Healy Park. The forward rose highest to punch a stoppage time winner beyond goalkeeper Rory Beggan and earn his side a spot in their first Ulster final since 2008.

Rory Gallagher’s side trailed by two points heading into the final minutes, before Donnelly’s precise punch turned the game on its head to record a famous 1-8 to 0-10 win in Omagh.

Fermanagh captain Eoin Donnelly delivers the knockout punch to Monaghan's Ulster SFC hopes. Watch the highlights @RTE2 at 9.30pm tonight https://t.co/537GOm6fbu #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/e4IbbIDD4a — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 3, 2018

