Last-gasp Donnelly goal sees Fermanagh stun Monaghan to book first Ulster final since 2008

FERMANAGH MADE IT to their first Ulster final in a decade on Sunday afternoon, defeating Monaghan 1-08 to 0-10 in a major upset at Healy Park.

Captain Eoin Donnelly popped up with a dramatic goal in second-half stoppage time which proved a killer blow, with the precise punch inside the box lighting up an otherwise tight and undramatic affair right at the death.

The victory marks a momentous achievement for manager Rory Gallagher, who brings theÂ Division 3Â side into their first Ulster Football Championship showpiece since 2008, when the Ernesiders fell to Armagh.

Fermanagh will now face either Donegal or Down on 24 June.

More to follow…

