EPCR reject Toulon appeal, but cut probationary period to one season

TOULON HAVE HAD the suspended five-point penalty from European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) reduced from three seasons to one following an appeal.

The sanction was handed down after their president Mourad Boudjellal suggested in an interview that centre Mathieu Bastareaud’s hearing for allegedly using homophobic language would be heard by the ECPR’s “Mormon side”.

Bastareaud was given a three-week ban having pleaded guilty to verbally abusing an opposing player in a European Champions Cup clash with Benetton in January.

Today, the EPCR announced an independent appeal committee has rejected the appeal against sanctions, yet also shortened the length of time during which the suspended punishment may be enacted.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Toulon argued that the original decision of the Disciplinary Committee had been made in error and should be overturned. The club also argued that the suspended points deduction was disproportionate, and that the order of costs was excessive,” read a statement from the EPCR.

The appeal committee determined that the appeal should be denied in every respect save that it decided to vary the terms of the original decision in one limited aspect relating to the suspension of the points deduction, by reducing the period of suspension from three seasons to one season.

As a result the threat of points deduction for a repeat offence will only hang over Toulon for the duration of this season. The order for the club to contribute costs stands.

Boudjellal had not contested a previous ruling that resulted in him being fined €75,000, with a further €25,000 suspended for three years.

Toulon begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign at home to Newcastle this Sunday, with Edinburgh and Montpellier also contesting Pool 5.

