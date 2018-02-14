'This is Groves' last hurrah before he sails off into retirement, so I’m going to help him buy his boat'

AS THEY CLOSE in on what might transpire to be a career-defining fight for both men this weekend, there has been no let-up in George Groves and Chris Eubank Jr’s verbal back-and-forth.

Groves, 29, and Eubank, 28, clash in the Manchester Arena for a place in the World Boxing Super Series final as well as Groves’ WBA World super-middleweight title on Saturday night, with challenger Eubank fancied by the bookies to relieve the Londoner of his strap.

‘Saint’ George, though, maintains that his experience in boxing’s higher echelons means it’s Eubank who’s in too deep in their all-British world title clash, while his adversary insists Groves will set sail for the sunset when the dust settles on a tantalising scrap in Manchester.

“It could be over-arrogance or it could just be naivety,” Groves told Sky Sports of Eubank’s resounding confidence, “him thinking he doesn’t need anyone’s help or will get to the very top without any help.

His plan is to get fit for every fight and he always is. Is he going to get fitter? Is that going to help? If he’s fit to do 12 rounds, there’s no point in getting fit for 15, is there?

“He’s going to have to improve. Is he going to punch harder than he’s done before? Legitimately, there’s only one thing he can do and that’s get fitter.

“I am not for one second taking him lightly, because I don’t think he has any quit in him.

“He might have a good chin, he definitely has a good engine but as soon as I hit him, I am going to hurt him and put him away.

“There is a massive difference in opposition we have both faced. He is going to have to make a huge step up.”

Chris Eubank Jr 98 Punches In 11 secs



9 punches per second 😲💨💨💨🥊



🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 #GrovesEubankJr 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Z4Z6kQrssv — EditinKing Boxing 🥊 (@EditinKing) February 4, 2018

Eubank, who recently proclaimed himself ‘the world’s most dangerous gimmick’ after Groves mocked the workout clips he had uploaded to Twitter – one of which (see above) featured the Brighton native throwing 98 punches in 11 seconds – has suffered just one career reversal in 27 fights, while Groves has lost three of 30.

The challenger maintains Groves’ defeats – two of which arrived at the furious fists of Carl Froch (one albeit controversially), and the other in a title challenge versus Badou Jack – have taken some of the edge off Groves as a competitor.

His own sole defeat, meanwhile, came to current WBO World middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, but was marginally contentious; Eubank therefore claims he still doesn’t know how to lose, while Groves has been plainly beaten on a couple of occasions.

“George is used to losing: he’s come to terms with it, he’s accepted it,” Eubank told Press Association Sport.

“That’s who he is as a fighter. He’s lost on the world stage, been definitively beaten on multiple occasions: I have not. He’s getting paid very well, and that will comfort him when he comes away with the loss.

“George has paid his dues, he’s earnt himself a world title, fought in some great fights, but this is going to be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

This is a pay-day for him. I don’t believe he truly thinks he’s going to win, and this is his last hurrah before he sails off into retirement, so I’m going to help him buy his boat.

Groves-Eubank will be broadcast live on ITV Box Office, with coverage beginning on 7pm.

