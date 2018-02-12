Ryan Burnett has WBA world title defence confirmed for Joshua-Parker bill in Cardiff

RYAN BURNETT HAS vacated his IBF World bantamweight title but will defend his WBA strap on the undercard of Anthony Joshuaâ€™s heavyweight unification bout with Joshua Parker at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, next month.
The 25-year-old Antrim Road fighter will face WBA number-one contender Yonfrez Parejo (21-2-1, 10KOs) of Venezuela in his first defence of the belt he earned by beating Zhanat Zhakiyanov in Belfast last October.
Burnettâ€™s 31 March bout will receive lofty billing on Eddie Hearnâ€™s 31 March card in the Welsh capital.
I will fight my mandatory challenger Yonfrez Parejo on the 31st of March in Cardiff on the Joshua v Parker show! #x3 #AndStill pic.twitter.com/GuLU8pgghQ
The Irishmanâ€™s IBF bauble is gone, however: Burnett, who had mandatory defences of both WBA and IBF titles due simultaneously, opted to ditch the latter because he had already begun negotiations with Parejo â€“ this while under the assumption that Lee Haskins (whom Burnett dethroned last summer) and top IBF contender Emmanuel Rodriguez would be fighting for the interim IBF title in a bid to challenge him for the real thing later this year.
Haskins, however, pulled out of an interim title bout with Rodriguez, with the Puerto Ricanâ€™s team subsequently attempting to force champion Burnett in their direction â€“ and away from that of WBA challenger Parejo â€“ by demanding immediate purse bids.
Burnett, caught between a rock and a hard place, opted instead to continue negotiations with Parejo, against whom he is now confirmed to be fighting at the 73,000-capacity arena next month.
31-year-old Parejo was beaten on a split-decision by Zhakiyanov in Monaco back in 2015.
Burnett, a former Youth Olympics gold medalist for Ireland, has won all 18 of his professional contests and picked up two world titles since entering the paid ranks in May of 2013.
