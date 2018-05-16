6 mins ago

One of the major selling points of the Europa League is that it offers a chance for automatic qualification to the Champions League.

Atletico have a top four spot in La Liga secured, meaning there is that little bit more incentive for Marseille seeing as they currently only occupy a Europa League spot in Ligue 1 as it stands.

With that said, Marseille supporters know that the pressure is firmly on Atletico here today. The Spaniards are Champions League regulars and have won the Europa League in both 2010 and 2012.

The French club have surprised many getting to tonight’s final. Their stars feature ex-West Ham man Dimitri Payet as well as Florian Thauvin, firstly overcoming a group filled with Red Bull Salzburg, Konyaspor and Vitória de Guimarães.

Next they beat Braga in the last 32, before dumping out Athletic Bilbao, RB Leipzig and then RB Salzburg en route to tonight’s showpiece on home soil. As Simeone himself said, one would be unwise to underestimate Marseille.