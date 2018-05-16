  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
So, tonight’s teams are:

Marseille: Mandanda, Sarr, Rami, Gustavo, Amavi, Zambo, Sanson, Thauvin, Payet, Ocampos, Germain.

Subs: Pele, Sakai, Kamara, Rolando, Mitroglou, N’Jie, Lopez.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Vrsaljko, Gimenez, Godin, Lucas, Correa, Gabi, Saul, Koke, Griezmann, Costa.

Subs: Werner, Filipe Luis, Thomas, Torres, Savic, Juanfran, Gameiro.

One of the major selling points of the Europa League is that it offers a chance for automatic qualification to the Champions League.

Atletico have a top four spot in La Liga secured, meaning there is that little bit more incentive for Marseille seeing as they currently only occupy a Europa League spot in Ligue 1 as it stands.

With that said, Marseille supporters know that the pressure is firmly on Atletico here today. The Spaniards are Champions League regulars and have won the Europa League in both 2010 and 2012.

The French club have surprised many getting to tonight’s final. Their stars feature ex-West Ham man Dimitri Payet as well as Florian Thauvin, firstly overcoming a group filled with Red Bull Salzburg, Konyaspor and Vitória de Guimarães.

Next they beat Braga in the last 32, before dumping out Athletic Bilbao, RB Leipzig and then RB Salzburg en route to tonight’s showpiece on home soil. As Simeone himself said, one would be unwise to underestimate Marseille.

That said, Atletico boss Simeone has warned his players not to take their opponents lightly tonight. “Experience is a little thing that can help but it’s not going to have too much influence,” he said this week.

“We’ll be excited, up for it, but also tense. We need to take the game where we want it and do damage where we can.”

Diego Simeone’s Atletico are regulars to European finals at this stage, winning this competition in 2012 on top of Champions League final appearances in both 2014 and 2016.

All of that means Rudi Garcia’s side are very much the underdogs heading into tonight’s game. Marseille haven’t won a European title since that infamous Champions League success in 1993, and have not gotten to a European final since 2005 — when they lost the Uefa Cup to Valencia.

Tonight’s game pits one of the modern game’s truly great defensive teams against a Marseille side which has, well, punched above it’s weight to be here.

Good evening! And welcome to our live coverage of this year’s Europa League final.

