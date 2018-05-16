  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Liverpool youngster included as Hart and Wilshere miss out on England's World Cup squad

19-year-old Trent Alexander-Arnold has been rewarded after a breakthrough season.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 16 May 2018, 2:14 PM
28 minutes ago 2,108 Views 16 Comments
http://the42.ie/4016323

LIVERPOOL YOUNGSTER TRENT Alexander-Arnold was included as England boss Gareth Southgate announced a 23-man World Cup squad today.

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Trent Alexander-Arnold (file pic). Source: Dominic Lipinski

West Ham goalkeeper Joe Hart and Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere were among the notable absentees.

Both Wilshere and Hart have struggled for form amid indifferent seasons for their clubs.

Premier League champions Manchester City have four players included in Fabian Delph, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Raheem Sterling with Manchester United having a similar selection with Phil Jones, Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford included.

Tottenham are the club with the greatest number of representatives as Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier, Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Harry Kane make the cut.

“I believe this is a squad which we can be excited about,” said Southgate.

“It is a young group, but with some really important senior players so I feel the balance of the squad is good, both in terms of its experience, its character and also the positional balance.

England v Italy - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium England boss Gareth Southgate. Source: Adam Davy

“The selection process has been over months really, it’s not just been the last few weeks. We feel the team are improving and we want to continue that momentum.

“The first call up for Trent Alexander-Arnold is well deserved. When we pick young players, it’s not just because they are young, it’s because their performances deserve it.

“We’ve also had a couple of injuries with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez, which is a huge blow for them personally and disappointing for us.”

The squad in full is:

England World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Man City), Phil Jones (Man United), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Man City), Kyle Walker (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Ashley Young (Man United).

Midfielder: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Man United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City),Jamie Vardy (Leicester),Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).

Stand-By: Tom Heaton (Burnley), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Lewis Cook (Bournemouth), Jake Livermore (West Brom), Adam Lallana (Liverpool).

