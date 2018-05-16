Allardyce sacked as Everton boss after just 6 months in charge with Silva tipped to take over

SAM ALLARDYCE’S REIGN as Everton manager has come to a close after just six months.

Allardyce was appointed last November after the club sacked Ronald Koeman but now he is heading to the exit door in the wake of their Premier League season concluding last Sunday with a 3-1 defeat against West Ham.

Everton finished the season in eighth position after lying 13th in the table when Allardyce took over but his tenure was characterised by huge criticism from fans.

A statement was released on Everton’s website this morning to announce the decision with chief executive Denis Barrett-Baxendale stating the decision was taken ‘as part of our longer-term plan’.

“On behalf of the Chairman, Board of Directors and Mr Moshiri, I’d like to thank Sam for the job he has done at Everton over the last seven months.

“Sam was brought in at a challenging time last season to provide us with some stability and we are grateful to him for doing that.

“However, we have made the decision that, as part of our longer-term plan, we will be appointing a new manager this summer and will be commencing this process immediately.

“Again, we’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sam for his work with us over the last few months and wish him well for the future.”

Former Hull City and Watford manager Marco Silva is reported as the favourite to take over at Goodison Park.

Everton were the seventh Premier League outfit that Allardyce was in charge of after stints with Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham, Sunderland and Crystal Palace while he had a short spell at the helm of England before leaving in September 2016.

