Sign him up! Marcelo's 8-year-old son dazzles Madrid dressing room in header challenge

THIS IS PRETTY impressive.

Brazil defender Marcelo’s eight-year-old son, Enzo Vieira, has gone viral for leading a brilliant bin challenge with a host of Real Madrid stars.

He lines out for Real at underage level, but yesterday Enzo was on fire in the first-team dressing room with his Dad among those to chip in on the act before he landed the ball in the bin and was mobbed by the players in celebration.

The scenes.

“Dad’s pride” Marcelo wrote on Instagram when he posted the video. “This is family, Real Madrid.”

