  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 16 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Everyone is fine': Lucas Glover's wife arrested after altercation with golfer

Krista Glover is due in court at the end of the month, according to reports.

By AFP Wednesday 16 May 2018, 8:58 AM
37 minutes ago 1,405 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4015547
Glover released a statement on Twitter after the incident.
Image: Tyler Lecka
Glover released a statement on Twitter after the incident.
Glover released a statement on Twitter after the incident.
Image: Tyler Lecka

THE WIFE OF golfer Lucas Glover was arrested by US police following an alleged altercation with the former US Open champ and his mother after he failed to make the cut at The Players Championship.

Krista Glover was arrested Saturday night and booked into a Florida jail before being released on $2,500 bail, the Miami Herald reported on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old is due back in court on 31 May to face charges of domestic violence battery and resisting arrest.

According to the newspaper, which obtained a copy of the police report, Glover and his wife got into an altercation at a rented Florida home after he shot a 78 and missed the 54-hole cut at the tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The golfer told officers that when he doesn’t play well at PGA Tour events, his wife often gets angry. Police said Glover’s mother tried to intervene between the two and was hit in the chest. No one was seriously hurt.

Glover, 38, took to Twitter to try and clear the air. He said he didn’t want his wife arrested.

“Everyone is fine,” Glover wrote. “Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter.”

The PGA Tour released a statement saying they are ready to provide any assistance.

“We are aware of the situation and Lucas informed us of his statement, which has since been posted to his Twitter account,” the PGA Tour said. “Of course, we are here to provide support to Lucas and his family if needed; however, we are also respecting their request for privacy during this time.”

Glover and his wife were married in 2011 and have two children.

© – AFP 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ireland set for fixture bonanza including marquee Tests against top-tier nations

LeBron hits 42-point triple-double but Celtics turn screw on Cavs in game 2

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
Analysis: How Leinster dug out the win in a compelling final five minutes
'When I first saw him, he was a string bean. He was tall, he was talented'
Even with a dour final, this should go down as Leinster's greatest European glory
FOOTBALL
Fifa urged to remove referee from World Cup after match-fixing ban
Fifa urged to remove referee from World Cup after match-fixing ban
Mancini ready to call on Balotelli after Italy appointment
Fabio Coentrao won't represent Portugal at World Cup 'after a very tiring season'
LEINSTER
'I donât need to convince them, they believe it': Munster relishing task of toppling Leinster
'I don’t need to convince them, they believe it': Munster relishing task of toppling Leinster
Tighthead Heffernan moves from Leinster to grow Irish presence in Nottingham
South African Berry installed as referee for Leinster v Munster
HURLING
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Looking to Jordan Spieth for mental preparation and finding solace in All-Ireland club success
Life without Kilkenny after winning four All-Irelands and backing a brother chasing the AFL dream
Kelly on Kilkenny - 'They are going to be a serious opposition and I didn’t think they would be this year to be honest with you'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Record-breaking Guardiola lands Premier League and LMA Manager of the Year double
Record-breaking Guardiola lands Premier League and LMA Manager of the Year double
Ireland's Chris Hughton earns three-year deal after keeping Brighton in the Premier League
Graeme Souness apologises after Sky Sports walkout

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie