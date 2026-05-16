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Paddy Donovan (file photo). Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Boxing

Impressive Paddy Donovan wins world title eliminator in Germany

The Limerick man defeated Ukrainian Karen Chukhadzhian by majority decision.
12.36am, 16 May 2026
3

PADDY DONOVAN RETURNED to winning ways in his IBF world welterweight title eliminator in Mannheim, Germany, tonight.

The Limerick man [15-2, 11KOs] defeated Ukrainian Karen Chukhadzhian by majority decision: 115-111, 114-112, 113-113.

Donovan was the slight underdog going in, but he impressed against Chukhadzhian [26-4, 14KOs].

The 27-year-old started sharply and was dominant from the off, dropping his opponent in the sixth and eighth rounds. 

Chukhadzhian threatened a comeback as Donovan tired in the closing rounds, but he couldn’t produce the necessary knockout to triumph.

“This fight could go unnoticed, really, but it’s an extremely important fight for my career,” as Donovan told The 42 in a pre-fight interview.

Trained by Andy Lee, the Munster man is now back fighting for the world title after he was denied in September following a second debatable defeat to Lewis Crocker in Belfast.

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