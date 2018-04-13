  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Uruguay legend receives Guinness World Record certificate

Sebastian Abreu has suited up for 26 professional teams in his career.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Apr 2018, 1:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,904 Views 4 Comments
Sebastian Abreu (file pic).
SEBASTIAN ABREU HAS been officially recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as the most-traveled man in football.

The 41-year-old former Uruguay international has suited up for 26 professional teams in his career, more than any other player in the game’s history.

Abreu took the record in December, when he suited up for Audax Club Sportivo Italiano in Chile’s Primera Division.

The attacker, who has appeared in six of the club’s eight league games this season, broke into the professional game in 1995 with Defensor in his home country of Uruguay.

Now 23 years later, Abreu on Thursday received his certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records commemorating the achievement.

He was presented with it prior to the club’s match against Brazilian side Botafogo in the Copa Sudamericana. Abreu came on in the 55th minute of the 2-1 defeat.

“Honestly I was never trying to break a Guinness World Records title but the record has made me very happy,” Abreu told the Guinness official website. “The fact that a Uruguayan from the town of Minas can become the only player in the history of football to do this is something that makes me proud. I’ve really enjoyed all of the positive attention this record has brought.”

Abreu’s career has seen him not only suit up for 26 clubs, but play in 11 countries, including Uruguay, Argentina, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Israel, Greece, Ecuador, Paraguay, El Salvador and Chile.

The clubs he has played for throughout his career are: Defensor, San Lorenzo, Deportivo La Coruna, Gremio, Estudiantes Tecos, Club Nacional, Cruz Azul, America, Dorados de Sinaloa. Monterrey, San Luis, Tigres UANL, River Plate, Beitar Jerusalem, Real Sociedad, Aris Thessaloniki, Botafogo Rio De Janeiro, Figueirense, Rosario Central, SD Aucas, Sol de America, Santa Tecla, Bangu Atletico Clube, Central Espanol, Puerto Montt and now Audax Club Sportivo Italiano.

He also represented Uruguay 70 times and at two World Cups.

And Abreu’s long journey has taught him that self-belief and working to achieve goals is the way to get ahead.

“Perseverance is everything,” Abreu said. “Set goals for yourself. No one can take your dreams away but you are the only one who can make them happen.”

The42 Team
