Lads, it's Wembley: 'Home advantage' as Spurs draw United in FA Cup semis

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE been drawn against Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-finals while Chelsea are set to face outsiders Southampton.

The four remaining clubs – all from the Premier League – learned their fate following Chelsea’s extra-time win over Leicester City on Sunday.

That kept alive the Blues’ hopes of redeeming last year’s final defeat to Arsenal, but first they will need to get past Southampton, who saw off third-tier Wigan Athletic in the quarter-finals.

However, the majority of attention will be on the clash between United and Tottenham, with Spurs set to enjoy ‘home advantage’ in Wembley, where they have been playing their home games this season.

Both matches will be held at the London venue over the weekend of 21/22 April, before the final takes place in May.

FA Cup draw in full

Manchester United v Tottenham

Chelsea v Southampton

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!