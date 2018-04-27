Pochettino says the FA's controversial Harry Kane tweet was 'embarrassing'

TOTTENHAM MANAGER MAURICIO Pochettino has admitted he feels ‘disappointed’ with the Football Association (FA) after they were forced to apologise for a post on social media last weekend.

A tweet from the official FA Cup account appeared to mock Spurs striker Harry Kane – the post asking Manchester United’s Chris Smalling “what’s in your pocket?” along with a short video of the defender saying ‘Harry Kane’.

The FA was forced to apologise to both clubs following the post, which was shared after Jose Mourinho’s side beat Tottenham 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

And speaking at a news conference ahead of Monday’s Premier League clash with Watford, Pochettino branded the incident as “embarrassing”.

“It was embarrassing, no? It was a shame because the FA is English football and Harry Kane is a potential captain in the World Cup. It is difficult to understand, very difficult and they have apologised about that,” he said.

“The situation disappointed me. The fact it happened, then they apologised after a few days. But move on. That is the reality. We need to protect our assets, our English players, our young players.

Harry was very sad. But he’s strong in his mind. He’s moved on. We are helping him to move on. It was a mistake and he needs to move on quick.”

Pochettino also moved to end speculation on his future, after raising concerns with comments made after defeat at Wembley last weekend, assuring fans he’s with the club for the long-term.

“It’s about long-term. We are creating a very good mentality about trying to win. First to reduce the gap with the top four, many things we do fantastic, but it doesn’t mean not with me because I have three years on my contract. But we need time,” he added.

I am working and work on every project like I’m going to be here for life. We need time to win. After three or four years we are able to compete with clubs like United, [Manchester] City or Chelsea or Liverpool but there is still work to do.

“It’s an exciting project, different to other clubs and we need to keep going. But I have years on my contract and then, obviously, it is a decision for the club or my owner Daniel [Levy] to trust or not trust.”

