English FA apologise for tweet about Harry Kane being in Chris Smalling's pocket

THE ENGLISH FA has written to both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United after its official FA Cup Twitter account mocked Harry Kane’s poor performance in their semi-final clash on Saturday.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, asked United defender Chris Smalling:

“What’s in your pocket?” and had a short clip of him saying the words “Harry Kane”.

The deleted tweet. Source: Twitter

An FA spokesperson said today:

We have written to both clubs to apologise for any offence caused.”

While neither club has officially commented on the issue, it is understood that both were unimpressed with the tweet.

