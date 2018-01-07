  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 7 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Falcons stay on the road to Super Bowl redemption with upset win against the Rams

It will be the Falcons v the Eagles in the NFC divisional round next week.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 9:06 AM
11 hours ago 5,417 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3785143
Image: Kelvin Kuo
Image: Kelvin Kuo

THE ATLANTA FALCONS survived another wobble in the NFL playoffs as they outlasted the Los Angeles Rams 26-13 in Saturday’s late wildcard game.

Atlanta let an early double-digit lead slip away before holding on to set up a showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles in next week’s NFC divisional round.

The Falcons, who famously blew a 28-3 in last season’s Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots, jumped out to a 13-0 lead as Devonta Freeman scored early in the second quarter with some help from center Alex Mack.

Los Angeles scored the final 10 points of the second quarter to cut Atlanta’s lead to 13-10 at half time.

Despite losing their early lead, the Falcons never panicked and Dan Quinn’s team appears to have learned from last year’s Super Bowl mistakes.

A pair of clock-chewing drives in the second half resulted in field goals before Matt Ryan floated a eight-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones with 5:48 remaining to put the game out of reach.

Ryan went 21 of 30 for 218 yards but Rams quarterback Jared Goff was wildly inconsistent, despite making a few fantastic throws. He finished 24 of 45 for 259 yards and a touchdown but it was not enough to beat a Falcons defense loaded up to stop the run.

The Falcons corralled MVP candidate Todd Gurley, who led the NFC in rushing despite sitting out the season finale, for much of the game. Gurley finished with 101 yards on 14 carries, though 61 yards came in the fourth quarter.

Goff was not the only young Rams player who was off on Saturday. Second-year receiver Pharoh Cooper, who was selected to the Pro Bowl as a kick returner, fumbled late in the first quarter to set up Atlanta’s first touchdown and give the Falcons a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter. Cooper bobbled several other kicks as jitters were clearly a factor.

The Rams eventually settled down, but the early deficit was too large to overcome.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Is third time really the charm and your NFL Wildcard Sunday preview

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes after FA Cup misery
Stoke sack manager Mark Hughes after FA Cup misery
The Mayor of Liverpool wants the FA to investigate Ross Barkley's transfer to Chelsea
Everton announce signing of £25million Besiktas striker during Merseyside derby
FOOTBALL
FA Cup holders dumped out in third round as Nottingham Forest stun Arsenal
FA Cup holders dumped out in third round as Nottingham Forest stun Arsenal
Leo Messi equals Gerd Muller's record ahead of Coutinho's arrival
Chelsea's second string fail to fire as Premier League champions held by Norwich
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Barcelona agree record €160 million deal with Liverpool for Coutinho
CHELSEA
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
'I'm really excited': Ross Barkley completes £15 million switch to Chelsea
Conte takes aim at 'senile' Mourinho over touchline 'clown' remark
ULSTER
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
Larmour-led Leinster finish inter-pro series in style by downing sorry Ulster
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie