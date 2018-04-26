Rise of the Machine: Fabulous Faugheen takes Mullins one step closer to trainer's crown

FAUGHEEN PROVED THAT reports of his demise have been greatly exaggerated as he romped to the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown, taking Willie Mullins a step closer to his latest trainer’s title in the process.

His blistering 13-length win over Penhill, coupled with an equally dominant display from Footpad in the Ryanair Novice Chase, opened up a gap of almost €50,000 between Mullins and rival Gordon Elliott ahead of the final two days of the season.

For so long the untouchable star of Mullins’ squad, Faugheen never quite showed his form of old this season following his return from an injury lay-off of nearly two years.

But stepped back up to three miles for the first time since his novice days, he was in a league of his own, making all the running before cruising to the finishing post in the hands of David Mullins without so much as a hint of a contest.

Penhill, winner of the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham last month, was a distant second with Shaneshill in third.

A little more than an hour later, stablemate Footpad rubberstamped his credentials as the outstanding novice chaser of the season with an exhibition in the Grade 1 Ryanair.

With Daryl Jacob on board again, the Arkle winner had 12 lengths to spare over game outsider Optimus Prime with Asthuria back in third.

