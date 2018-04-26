NFL team make near €1 billion bid to buy home of English football

The Jags have made London their second home.

AMERICAN BILLIONAIRE SHAHID Khan has made a €917 million (£800m) bid to buy Wembley Stadium.

Khan, owner of both Fulham FC and the Jacksonville Jaguars, made an offer believed to include nearly €600m up-front.

The Jaguars have played one home game per-season in the UK since 2013 and Khan — who is worth upwards of €5 billion — has been a long-time proponent of a UK-based NFL franchise.

Today, Khan issued a statement to calm speculation that he was relocating the team by saying the purchase was just to create a new revenue stream for the Jaguars:

However, many still believe the move to be a precursor to his Jaguars team making the move across the pond permanently sometime in the future.

A spokesman for the FA said:

We can confirm the FA Board has received an offer for Wembley from Shahid Khan.”

The NFL have given their support to the move with a statement of their own this afternoon:

