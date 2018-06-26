This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Felipe Contepomi makes return to Leinster Rugby

The former out-half previously played with the province 116 times after joining in 2003.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 26 Jun 2018, 1:23 PM
1 hour ago
Felipe Contepomi (file pic).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Felipe Contepomi (file pic).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

FELIPE CONTEPOMI WILL return to Leinster Rugby as the club’s new Backs Coach, it has been confirmed.

The former out-half previously played with the province 116 times after joining in 2003, helping them win a Celtic League in 2008 and a Heineken Cup in 2009 before joining Toulon.

The ex-Argentina international was nominated for the IRB Player of the Year Award in 2007 and was the record all-time point scorer for the club with 1,225 points until last season.

More recently, he has been working in Buenos Aires with the Argentinian Rugby Union as Head Coach of the Argentina XV for 2017/18 and with the Jaguares in Super Rugby.

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie earlier, Head Coach Leo Cullen backed the appointment of his his former team-mate.

“We’ve been working very hard behind the scenes to recruit someone we think can build on the work done over the last few seasons, and who can ultimately add to the systems and the processes we already have in place,” he said.

“To be able to call on someone of Felipe’s standing, not only within this club but within the game of rugby as a whole, is a huge boost for us as we look towards the season ahead.

“Felipe has spoken so passionately to me about Leinster and wanting to help the players improve so they can achieve their full potential.

“The landscape and the playing group may have changed since he was last here, but the respect that people have for him hasn’t. We are all looking forward to welcoming Felipe back to Leinster Rugby.

“Finally I would like to thank the UAR for their help in this matter and for facilitating Felipe’s release.”

Contepomi added: “The UAR gave me the opportunity to develop as a coach in recent years and have now allowed me the opportunity to face this new challenge in Leinster Rugby. I only have words of thanks for the Union.

“I spent much of my playing career at Leinster and now I’ll be back in Dublin to join a great staff and to work with great players. All this is a huge motivation and it will be a great experience to continue growing as a coach.

“I also want to thank the people who worked with me over the last few years and especially, the players I had in Argentina XV, for the commitment they had and their desire to learn, because they gave me the opportunity to become a better coach and person.”

