Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 13 February, 2018
'I left the training ground crying... It's only when you leave Juventus that you realise what you had'

Fernando Llorente is preparing for a reunion with his former employers, as Spurs face Juve in the Champions League tonight.

By The42 Team Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 9:49 AM
2 hours ago 5,088 Views 1 Comment
Fernando Llorente (file pic).
Fernando Llorente (file pic).
Fernando Llorente (file pic).

TOTTENHAM STRIKER FERNANDO Llorente is preparing for a Champions League reunion with Juventus and admits he “would love” a return to Turin.

The Spanish frontman spent two years with the Italian champions between 2013 and 2015.

He netted 27 goals in 92 appearances, tasting two Serie A title successes and a Coppa Italia triumph.

Llorente’s career since then has taken him to Sevilla, Swansea and Spurs, but the 32-year-old is still clinging to the dream of taking in a second stint with the Bianconeri.

Ahead of the first leg of a last-16 encounter with Juve on Tuesday, the World Cup winner said: “Juve is a difficult place to leave.

“I left the Vinovo training ground crying.

“It’s also true what [former Juventus striker] David Trezeguet said: ‘It’s only when you leave Juventus that you realise what you had’.

“I miss it like crazy and would love to return.

“It’s a special club because, despite being an enormous club, it’s like a family inside.

“There is a fine image of Juventus here and I raise it even more. I always speak very highly of the Bianconeri and give them a good rep.”

While harbouring ambitions of heading back to Italy, Llorente needs to focus on delivering in the present for Tottenham.

He was snapped up by Mauricio Pochettino last summer after netting 15 times during a productive one-season spell with Swansea.

Spurs saw off competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea to secure his signature, but have handed the experienced striker few opportunities to impress.

The prolific form of Harry Kane has made regular minutes hard to come by, with Llorente having netted just two times in 20 appearances, which have mainly come from off the bench.

