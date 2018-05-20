  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 20 May, 2018
Club legend Torres bows out with two goals in final game for Atletico Madrid

The Spanish striker was given a guard of honour after his brace in this evening’s 2-2 draw with Eibar.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 May 2018, 8:15 PM
1 hour ago 4,255 Views 13 Comments
Fernando Torres blows kisses to the Atleti crowd.
FERNANDO TORRES’ DOUBLE on his final Atletico Madrid appearance was not enough to secure victory for Diego Simeone’s 10-man side as Ruben Pena’s stunner earned Eibar a 2-2 draw.

Captaining a second-string Atleti side – playing four days on from their Europa League triumph against Marseille in Lyon – at a celebratory Wanda Metropolitano, Torres netted either side of the interval in Sunday’s clash.

Having cancelled out Kike Garcia’s opener just before the break, Torres edged Atleti ahead on the hour, rolling back the years with a fantastic run and delicate finish.

Any hopes Torres had of making way to a standing ovation were ended a few moments after he netted his second, though, as Jose Gimenez entered the fray for Atleti’s third change after Lucas Hernandez had seen red.

Source: Minuto Fútbol/YouTube

And Eibar were quick to make their numerical advantage count, Pena hammering in a thunderous long-range strike to haul the visitors level with 20 minutes remaining.

Antoine Griezmann could well be leaving Atleti during the off-season, and he looked set to mark his would-be final appearance with an assist late on when he teed up Torres, but his hat-trick goal was denied by the offside flag as Simeone’s men settled for a share of the spoils in their final LaLiga game of the campaign.

