Dublin: -1 °C Tuesday 6 February, 2018
Bealham set for Connacht return after missing out on Schmidt's Six Nations squad

There’s also good news for Connacht fans with TG4 announcing it will show Friday’s clash with Ospreys live on YouTube.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 5:12 PM
6 hours ago 4,794 Views 8 Comments
Bealham has recovered from a knee problem.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

AFTER MISSING OUT on selection for the first two rounds of the Six Nations through injury, Connacht prop Finlay Bealham is set to return to action this weekend when the province resume their Guinness Pro14 campaign.

Bealham wasnâ€™t considered by Joe Schmidt due to the knee problem he sustained in training prior to Connachtâ€™s Challenge Cup clash with Oyonnax, but has returned to training this week and should feature against Ospreys this Friday [KO 7.30pm].

Kieran Keane has also been boosted by the return to fitness of several players after the two-week break includingÂ James Cannon (shoulder), Andrew Browne (achilles), Sean Oâ€™Brien (shoulder), Craig Ronaldson (hip), Steve Crosbie (knee) and Cormac Brennan (shoulder).

BothÂ Niyi Adeolokun and Peter Robb remain a number of weeks away from a return after sustaining hamstring problems, but the provinceâ€™s medical staff are happy both playersâ€™ rehab is â€˜progressing wellâ€™, while Eoin McKeon (calf) also falls into that category.

Denis Buckley (ankle) is on track to be back by the end of this month but Keane must plan without long-term absentees JP Cooney (hamstring), Jarrad Butler (hand) and Jake Heenan (shoulder) for a while longer.

Connacht are also set to be without four of their internationals â€” Bundee Aki, Kieran Marmion, Quinn Roux and Ultan Dillane â€” for Fridayâ€™s visit of the Ospreys, unless Schmidt decides to release those not involved in his squad for Italy.

Heading into this four-game block of fixtures, Connacht sit fifth in Conference A, and will be looking to bring their European form into the Pro14.

It has also been announced that Fridayâ€™s game in Galway will be streamed live on TG4â€²s YouTube page (here), becoming only the second-ever Pro14 match to be available live online.

The broadcaster will have live coverage of Leinsterâ€™s trip to Edinburgh on Friday evening before showing Munsterâ€™s clash with Zebre from Thomond Park on Saturday.

TG4â€²s Pro14 schedule:

Friday 9 February

  • Edinburgh v Leinster, TG4, 7.30pm
  • Connacht v Ospreys, TG4 YouTube, 7.30pm

Saturday 10 February

  • Munster v Zebre, TG4, 7.15pm

Sexton skill a prime example of endless practice making perfect, says Murphy

Join us for our next The42 Six Nations Show live event with Stephen Ferris

