  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Monday 5 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Join us for our next The42 Six Nations Show live event with Stephen Ferris

We’ll be going through the phases in a Dublin city centre venue on Thursday.

By Adrian Russell Monday 5 Feb 2018, 4:26 PM
7 hours ago 5,785 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3835360
Source: The42.ie/YouTube

LAST WEEK WE took our rugby analysis on the road with a preview of the 2018 Six Nations.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and former Ireland star Mike Ross got into the Xs and Os, made predictions and answered questions in front of a live audience of our readers in a Dublin city centre venue.

This week for the second show we’ll have plenty to discuss with ex Ulster and Ireland man Stephen Ferris.

We have, fittingly, 42 seats to fill for an intimate event upstairs in Doheny and Nesbitt this Thursday, at which we’ll examine in granular detail that game in Paris, as well as the start of the tournament generally and look forward to the visit of the Italians to Dublin.

Doors open at 7pm.

If you and your friends want to be a part of the conversation, put your questions and thoughts to our panel, and enjoy a drink, join us for a great night out. Tickets are priced at €10 and available to buy online here.

Capacity for the Volkswagen-supported event is limited so get yours now to avoid disappointment.

Please note the show will be filmed and broadcast.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pressure piled on Conte as late Watford show sinks 10-man Chelsea
Pressure piled on Conte as late Watford show sinks 10-man Chelsea
'If you can't enjoy Man City's style of play you won't enjoy football' – Rooney
'There was free drink for everyone in the bar' - The Carlow footballer who stunned Premier League giants
FRANCE
French use of 'HIA' replacements under extra scrutiny with second stage of review
French use of 'HIA' replacements under extra scrutiny with second stage of review
Analysis: Ireland switch off at key moments for Thomas' sizzling try
'You switch off and go into a deep, dark place': CJ Stander's (obstructed) view of those 41 phases
FOOTBALL
AC Milan legend Seedorf appointed new manager of La Liga strugglers Deportivo
AC Milan legend Seedorf appointed new manager of La Liga strugglers Deportivo
'You could just see him making that dive'
Sometimes Manchester City play s*** and get praise - Guardiola
IRELAND
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
Analysis: Ireland's attack was too reliant on Johnny Sexton in Paris
There's a new guide for how charities can promote political causes without breaking the rules
Over one million people tuned in to see Ireland’s victory against France on Saturday
SIX NATIONS
Van der Flier out for the season with knee injury, Conway set to miss Italy clash
Van der Flier out for the season with knee injury, Conway set to miss Italy clash
'Getting through something like that, I think it helps build the group together'
Wonderful Welsh dominate our Six Nations Team of the Week

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie