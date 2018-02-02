The Rugby Show: Ireland v France preview with Mike Ross

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Ireland captain Rory Best refuses to comment on attending team-mates’ trial
Eddie Jones’ England team shows one change from the XV Conor O’Shea predicted last week
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
|
1
|
Man found dead in Dublin's north inner city previously engaged with homeless services
48,541 118
|
2
|
Father of three victims of Larry Nassar lunges at the former doctor in court
48,429 0
|
3
|
'Unlikely' that Irish man missing in Australia will be found alive, missing dog is key, say police
43,886 17
|
1
|
Aer Lingus has been accused of trying to 'overhaul and decimate' long-standing staff deals
577 0
|
2
|
The firm behind the controversy magnet White Moose Cafe has raked in nearly €100,000
504 0
|
3
|
'Being forced to close was like a bereavement. The business was all I knew'
331 0
|
1
|
Ireland captain Rory Best refuses to comment on attending team-mates' trial
36,256 0
|
2
|
'I remember actually crying and thinking, 'I'm never going to play for Dublin again''
22,085 0
|
3
|
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
20,689 10
|
1
|
Rose McGowan told ABC News that she 'does not like' Alyssa Milano or her participation in Time's Up
8,173 4
|
2
|
Vogue Williams shared a photo of her €170,000 ring in her engagement announcement
7,700 8
|
3
|
Diplo is the latest celebrity to dress up as Kim Kardashian for a new Yeezy campaign ...it's The Dredge
5,842 0
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
Alternatively, you can email us at: tips@thejournal.ie
COMMENTS (3)