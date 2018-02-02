Ireland captain Rory Best refuses to comment on attending team-mates' trial

IRELAND CAPTAIN RORY Best has refused to comment on his attendance of the ongoing trial of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding on Wednesday.

Ahead of Ireland’s meeting with France in the Six Nations tomorrow, Best was asked why he had decided to attend the trial and replied:

“I have no comment.”

Best was then asked if he had attended with IRFU permission but offered the same response:

“No comment.”

At that point, the IRFU’s media officer stepped in to state that Best would not be answering any questions in relation to the issue of the trial.

Best, along with Ireland second row Iain Henderson, attended the trial of their Ulster team-mates Jackson and Olding in Belfast on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt refused to comment when asked if he had given Best permission to attend the trial.

“I’ve got no comment on any of that,” said Schmidt.

Asked a second time for his view, Schmidt said:

“We’re not in a position to comment on any of that. It’s a legal matter.”

