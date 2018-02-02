  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 2 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland captain Rory Best refuses to comment on attending team-mates' trial

Best will captain Ireland against France in the Six Nations tomorrow.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 2 Feb 2018, 11:07 AM
2 hours ago 17,478 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3829905
Ireland captain Rory Best.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Ireland captain Rory Best.
Ireland captain Rory Best.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

IRELAND CAPTAIN RORY Best has refused to comment on his attendance of the ongoing trial of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding on Wednesday.

Ahead of Ireland’s meeting with France in the Six Nations tomorrow, Best was asked why he had decided to attend the trial and replied:

“I have no comment.”

Best was then asked if he had attended with IRFU permission but offered the same response:

“No comment.”

At that point, the IRFU’s media officer stepped in to state that Best would not be answering any questions in relation to the issue of the trial.

Best, along with Ireland second row Iain Henderson, attended the trial of their Ulster team-mates Jackson and Olding in Belfast on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt refused to comment when asked if he had given Best permission to attend the trial.

“I’ve got no comment on any of that,” said Schmidt.

Asked a second time for his view, Schmidt said:

“We’re not in a position to comment on any of that. It’s a legal matter.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Schmidt trusts in ‘the bubble’ to shield Ireland’s players from serious matters outside

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sam Allardyce delivers glowing praise for 'superhuman' Seamus Coleman
Sam Allardyce delivers glowing praise for 'superhuman' Seamus Coleman
Arsenal's record signing may be robbed of a debut this weekend
Conte eager for return to national job says Italian football federation boss
FRANCE
Ireland captain Rory Best refuses to comment on attending team-mates' trial
Ireland captain Rory Best refuses to comment on attending team-mates' trial
4 people in critical condition after being shot during clashes between migrants in Calais
Schmidt trusts in 'the bubble' to shield Ireland's players from serious matters outside
FOOTBALL
French referee slapped with three-month ban after kicking player and sending him off
French referee slapped with three-month ban after kicking player and sending him off
Gunners rejoice! Ozil signs long-term deal with Arsenal
Swansea midfielder apologises for 'spying' porn website goal celebration
IRELAND
'We're trying to be the smartest team out there'
'We're trying to be the smartest team out there'
A mixture of 'excitement and nerves' as Ireland arrive in Paris
'I don't want to be sitting down when I'm older regretting not enjoying it'
SIX NATIONS
Eddie Jones' England team shows one change from the XV Conor O'Shea predicted last week
Eddie Jones' England team shows one change from the XV Conor O'Shea predicted last week
Cian Healy freshly 'flogged' in body and mind
Knee problem rules Munster's Conway out of Ireland's opening Six Nations games

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie