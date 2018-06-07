This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Firmino brands Ramos 'an idiot' over Champions League final comments

The Liverpool forward also welcomed the prospect of Brazil goalkeeper Alisson joining him at Anfield.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 9:52 AM
1 hour ago 1,638 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4057297

ROBERTO FIRMINO HAS branded Sergio Ramos an “idiot” after the Real Madrid captain continued to revel in last month’s 3-1 Champions League final win over Liverpool.

Gareth Bale came off the bench to net a remarkable overhead kick and complete his brace to stand as Madrid’s hero in a third consecutive European title win in Kiev.

In the eyes of Liverpool supporters, Ramos was unquestionably the villain of the piece after he tangled with Mohamed Salah in the first half, leaving the Egyptian superstar with a shoulder injury that saw him substituted.

That challenge resulted in an online petition for Uefa and Fifa to take action against the Spain defender, which passed 500,000 signatures.

Ramos has also been accused of deliberately elbowing Loris Karius shortly before the first of his two game-changing mistakes – an incident that is said to have caused the Liverpool goalkeeper to suffer concussion.

“I am only missing Roberto Firmino saying he got a cold because a drop of my sweat landed on him,” the 32-year-old told Spanish newspaper AS. Such a mocking tone has not gone down well with Firmino.

“I prefer not to make any comments,” he said in a news conference at Brazil’s pre-World Cup training camp in London. “I think he has a view because he was the champion but I thought he was an idiot for what he said, but that’s okay.”

Karius’ final woes have prompted widespread speculation that Liverpool will seek a new goalkeeper, with Firmino’s international team-mate Alisson one of the leading names on the market after a stellar season with Roma.

“Sometimes I talk to him about it and have a joke with him, saying ‘you should come to Liverpool’,” Firmino said. “His agent is sorting his future but it wouldn’t be a bad thing to have him here at Liverpool.”

