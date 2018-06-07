Quiz: How well do you remember the 2014 World Cup?

1. Germany were the winners but what country hosted the tournament? Germany Brazil

Argentina France

2. There were a lot of goals in the 2014 World Cup but how many exactly were scored? 171 158

136 166

3. Just one of the teams below progressed to the knockout stages of the tournament, which one? Croatia Spain

Uruguay Portugal

4. Who scored more goals out of these players in the tournament? Alexis Sanchez Xherdan Shaqiri

Luis Suarez Clint Dempsey

5. Germany hammered the hosts to progress to the final, scoring seven goals in the process. Who scored Germany's final goal in that game? Thomas Müller Toni Kroos

Miroslav Klose André Schürrle

6. Who was awarded the Young Player of the Tournament? Paul Pogba Memphis Depay

James Rodriguez Raphaël Varane

7. England opened their World Cup with a 2-1 defeat to Italy in Group D, but where was that match held? Rio de Janeiro Belo Horizonte

Manaus São Paulo

8. Gonzalo Higuain scored the only goal in Argentina's quarter-final win over Belgium, at what minute did he score? 6 8

12 9

9. Who scored Germany's winning goal in extra-time of the final? Miroslav Klose Mesut Özil

Thomas Müller Mario Götze