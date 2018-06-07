This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the 2014 World Cup?

When Samba football got beat.

By Gavin Quinn Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 7:30 AM
1. Germany were the winners but what country hosted the tournament?
Germany
Brazil

Argentina
France
2. There were a lot of goals in the 2014 World Cup but how many exactly were scored?
171
158

136
166
3. Just one of the teams below progressed to the knockout stages of the tournament, which one?
Croatia
Spain

Uruguay
Portugal
4. Who scored more goals out of these players in the tournament?
Alexis Sanchez
Xherdan Shaqiri

Luis Suarez
Clint Dempsey
5. Germany hammered the hosts to progress to the final, scoring seven goals in the process. Who scored Germany's final goal in that game?
Thomas Müller
Toni Kroos

Miroslav Klose
André Schürrle
6. Who was awarded the Young Player of the Tournament?
Paul Pogba
Memphis Depay

James Rodriguez
Raphaël Varane
7. England opened their World Cup with a 2-1 defeat to Italy in Group D, but where was that match held?
Rio de Janeiro
Belo Horizonte

Manaus
São Paulo
8. Gonzalo Higuain scored the only goal in Argentina's quarter-final win over Belgium, at what minute did he score?
6
8

12
9
9. Who scored Germany's winning goal in extra-time of the final?
Miroslav Klose
Mesut Özil

Thomas Müller
Mario Götze
10. Which of these players was not in France's 2014 World Cup squad?
Antoine Griezmann
Dimitri Payet

Morgan Schneiderlin
Lucas Digne
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Have you even seen any of this World Cup?
