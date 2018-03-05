  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 6 March, 2018
‘It’s the worst day of my life’ - Former Fiorentina player criticises Astori ‘scandal’ in Ligue 1

Nantes goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu hit out at the “lack of respect” towards his former team-mate as there was no chance to remember him.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Mar 2018, 8:09 PM
7 hours ago 10,954 Views 1 Comment
Nantes goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu was team-mates with Davide Astori at Fiorentina.
Image: NurPhoto via Getty Images
Nantes goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu was team-mates with Davide Astori at Fiorentina.
Nantes goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu was team-mates with Davide Astori at Fiorentina.
Image: NurPhoto via Getty Images

NANTES GOALKEEPER CIPRIAN Tatarusanu has branded the failure to have a minute’s silence following the death of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori before his side’s Ligue 1 match against Marseille on Sunday as “a scandal”.

The Romania international shot-stopper is a former team-mate of the 31-year-old, who passed away prior to a Serie A fixture against Udinese scheduled for Sunday.

Italy’s entire top-flight card was cancelled as a mark of respect, but in France there was no form of tribute paid on the day, which angered the 32-year-old.

“It’s the worst day of my life. There was no moment of silence after the death of my former team-mate and friend Davide Astori,” the goalkeeper said after the 1-1 draw at Stade Velodrome, in which OM had pinched a 95th-minute equaliser through Florian Thauvin.

“It’s a scandal, a lack of respect.

“After such a drama, football and the result don’t matter. There will be other matches.”

Nantes head coach Claudio Ranieri had earlier sent his well wishes to the family of the goalkeeper.

“I’m dismayed by the tragic news. I wish to send my condolences to Davide’s family,” the former Fiorentina, Leicester and Chelsea boss said.

Oxlade-Chamberlain hits back at 'stupid' Neville and Henry criticism

Irish midfielder nominated for Championship fans' player of the month award

