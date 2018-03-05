Irish midfielder nominated for Championship fans' player of the month award

IRISH MIDFIELDER ALAN Browne has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award, after a string of impressive performances in the Championship.

The Cork-born midfielder has been integral in Preston’s push for promotion to the Premier League, with the club just three points off the play-off spots following their win over Bolton at the weekend.

The 22-year-old was an integral part of his side’s recent encouraging form, scoring twice and appearing five times in February. According to the footballfancast site, he also “made more tackles than anyone else in the division and made the second most interceptions of anyone in the league”.

The Irishman is one of six players nominated, with Cardiff City’s Sean Morrison, Middlesbrough’s Adama Traore, Norwich City’s James Maddison, Wolves’ Ivan Cavaleiro and Sheffield Wednesday’s Lucas Joao also featuring.

Browne, who joined Preston from Cork City in January 2014, has established himself as an important member of the side. His form also saw him rewarded at international level last year, when he made his Ireland debut off the bench in a friendly against Mexico.

The midfielder is also expected to be included when Martin O’Neill on Thursday names his squad for the upcoming friendly against Turkey.

You can cast your vote for the award here.

Meanwhile, there was good news too for another member of Preston’s Irish contingent.

After coming off the bench to score twice at the weekend, Sean Maguire was included in the latest EFL Team of the Week.

