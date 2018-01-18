'Bizarre news!' - Former League of Ireland star Zayed a free agent after leaving US club

FORMER SHAMROCK ROVERS, Derry City and Drogheda United striker Eamon Zayed is on the move after his contract with US-based side Indy Eleven was terminated.

Despite the disappointing end to Zayed’s career with the Indianapolis-based outfit, he had a successful spell there overall, with the club’s decision to part ways coming as a surprise.

The 34-year-old Irish-born Libyan international scored 11 goals in 25 appearances last year in a season where the team as a whole struggled.

Of his performances, US website soctakes.com notes that Zayed “will leave the club holding the record for most goals scored (26) and most goals in a single season (15). Mr. Hat Trick made history for the team in the spring of 2016 when he helped to deliver the team’s first trophy with goals in the 16th, 65th and 85th minute. That day later became known as the “Miracle at the Mike” due to the fact that Indy won the spring title on the third tiebreaker. Zayed is the only Indy Eleven player to record a hat trick in league play. He had two such performances in 2016.”

The Dubliner himself tweeted in reaction to the news: “A lot of people asking me what happened,I shall write a proper note soon when I digest the bizarre news! But briefly for now,i just want to thank you for all the kind messages and support,honestly you guys are what Indy Eleven is all about, without you all..the club is nothing!”

The club’s decision to part ways with Zayed prematurely is likely at least in part due to the upheaval and financial uncertainty in US football currently.

The former Ireland U21 international’s now-former side moved from the North American Soccer League to the United Soccer League ahead of the 2018 season, with Scottish coach Martin Rennie recently appointed as the club’s new manager.

