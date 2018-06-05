This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 5 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man United reach agreement to sign Brazilian midfielder Fred

A deal has been agreed with Shakhthar Donetsk for the transfer, it has been announced.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 5 Jun 2018, 4:07 PM
1 hour ago 2,518 Views 20 Comments
http://the42.ie/4054423
Fred has impressed for Shakhtar during his five seasons in Ukraine.
Image: Chris Brunskill Ltd
Fred has impressed for Shakhtar during his five seasons in Ukraine.
Fred has impressed for Shakhtar during his five seasons in Ukraine.
Image: Chris Brunskill Ltd

BRAZILIAN MIDFIELDER FRED will become Manchester United’s first signing of the summer after the club agreed a deal with Shakhthar Donetsk for his transfer.

The 25-year-old is expected to cost United a reported £52 million, with the box-to-box operator set to fill the void in Jose Mourinho’s midfield left by Michael Carrick’s retirement and the expected departure of Marouane Fellaini.

Fred, who has won eight international caps, is part of Brazil’s squad for this summer’s World Cup, and was involved in their warm-up game against Croatia at Anfield on Sunday.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos,” a Manchester United statement read.

“A further announcement will be made in due course.”

Fred caught the eye in Shakhtar’s run to the last-16 of the Champions League, where the Ukrainians only lost out on away goals to Roma, with his stunning free-kick in the first leg of that tie a standout moment.

A record of 15 goals in five seasons with Shakhtar isn’t particularly impressive, but Fred is known for being more of a creator than a goalscorer, with his passing ability one of his key strengths.

Fred will hope to make the same impact on the Premier League as Brazilian international team-mates Willian and Fernandinho, who also arrived in England via spells with Shakhtar.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Lichtsteiner announced as Unai Emery’s first Arsenal signing

Italian legend Buffon slapped with three-match European ban over referee rant

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
'I have to accept this decision' - Germany's Sane responds to shock World Cup omission
'I have to accept this decision' - Germany's Sane responds to shock World Cup omission
Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's final World Cup squad despite injury
Leroy Sane left out of Germany's World Cup squad while goalkeeper Neuer makes the cut
FOOTBALL
'It is very emotional for them': England stars struggle tactically, says World Cup-winning boss
'It is very emotional for them': England stars struggle tactically, says World Cup-winning boss
'That's my style of play. You're not going to criticise Messi when he walks on the pitch'
'He'd do a miles better job': Gerrard should be player-manager, says ex-Rangers goalkeeper
IRELAND
'I try to email or text Joe at four o'clock in the morning to pay him back!'
'I try to email or text Joe at four o'clock in the morning to pay him back!'
Ireland shake off the travel and get serious about Wallabies challenge
'We underestimated them. That was disrespectful and they taught us a lesson'
HURLING
Analysis: How Tipperary's bench saved their season, their long ball strategy and unforced errors
Analysis: How Tipperary's bench saved their season, their long ball strategy and unforced errors
New type of synthetic hurley used by Waterford attacker after season away from inter-county game
6 talking points after a madcap Munster senior hurling weekend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie