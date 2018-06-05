Lichtsteiner announced as Unai Emery's first Arsenal signing

The Swiss international is new manager Unai Emery's first signing at the club.

ARSENAL HAVE SIGNED Juventus right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer in a signing that new manager Unai Emery believes will bring ‘leadership’ into the squad.

The club announced the signing of the experienced Swiss international in a statement on Tuesday afternoon. Emery took over at the Emirates on 23 May and Lichtsteiner is his first Arsenal signing.

In an Arsenal FC statement, Emery said: “Stephan brings huge experience and leadership to our squad. He’s a player with great quality with a very positive and determined attitude. Stephan will improve us on and off the pitch.”

The deal will see Lichtsteiner wear the number 12 jersey and will join international team-mate Granit Xhaka at the club after the World Cup this summer. The veteran will provide competition for first-choice right-back Hector Bellerin next season.

The 34-year-old signed for Juventus in July 2011 and has won the Serie A title in each of his seven seasons at the club. He made over 250 appearances during that time and is also the fourth-most capped Swiss player in history with 98 caps.

The club announced the move in a unique way on Twitter, asking fans to name the nine Arsenal players competing in the World Cup this summer before revealing Lichtsteiner’s signing, which makes him the ninth.

Only 9️⃣ days until the @FIFAWorldCup starts...



So let’s see if you can name all 9️⃣ Arsenal players going to Russia 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/9Vx4VzyS4b — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 5, 2018

