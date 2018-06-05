'I have to accept this decision' - Germany's Sane responds to shock World Cup omission

A picture of Sane is taken off a wall of the German soccer museum in Dortmund.

LEROY SANE HAS said he is disappointed not to be going to this summer’s World Cup in Russia, but stated he will come back stronger from the setback.

The 22-year-old Man City winger was a shock omission by Germany manager Joachim Löw during yesterday’s 23-man squad announcement.

Sane won the PFA Young Player of the Year award in his second campaign at the Etihad, helping Pep Guardiola’s side to the Premier League title, as well as the Carabao Cup.

“Thank you so much everyone for your encouraging messages yesterday and today,” he said on Tuesday.

“I’m obviously disappointed I won’t participate in the World Cup but I have to accept this decision and I’ll give it my all to bounce back stronger.

“Nothing but the best of success to the team in Russia. Go get that title!”

Sane scored 14 goals and provided 19 assists in all competitions last season, but has been overlooked by a German side which boasts a plethora of attacking talent.

Manager Löw has named Marco Reus, Thomas Müller, Julian Brandt, Leon Goretzka, Timo Werner, Julian Draxler and Mario Gomez amongst his designated forwards for the competition.

Citing disappointing performances in the German shirt since making his international debut in 2015, the manager said Sane’s exclusion was a tough decision.

“That was a very close decision between him and Julian Brandt, which was made in favour of Brandt. Draxler, Reus and Müller are set. Leroy has a huge talent,” Löw said.

“He will be back again from September. He had not arrived in international matches yet.

“It was a very close decision. If it was a 100 metre race, it would have been a photo finish.”

