Nike's Brazil World Cup ad sees Ronaldo recreate iconic airport scene from 1998

BRAZIL ARE ONE of the tournament favourites going into this month’s World Cup, which is understandable when you look at the abundance of talent in their squad.

Kit manufacturers Nike have released their latest ad for the five-time winners, and it features star names such as Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho, Thiago Silva and Willian.

It’s 20 years since the memorable commercial that saw the Brazilian team enjoy a kickabout in the airport as they waited to fly out for France ’98.

That ended with star man Ronaldo cracking an effort off the post at their departures gate, and the former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid striker has recreated the scene two decades later.

And here’s the original:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!