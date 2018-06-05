This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'It is very emotional for them': England stars struggle tactically, says World Cup-winning boss

Former Spain manager Vicente del Bosque believes England’s players might let their heart rule their head.

By The42 Team Tuesday 5 Jun 2018, 12:23 PM
Gary Cahill and his England team-mates react to their loss to Iceland at Euro 2016.
Image: Lars Baron
Gary Cahill and his England team-mates react to their loss to Iceland at Euro 2016.
Gary Cahill and his England team-mates react to their loss to Iceland at Euro 2016.
Image: Lars Baron

WORLD-CUP WINNING manager Vicente del Bosque believes a lack of tactical team development could be the root cause of England’s problems at international level.

Spain, like England, struggled to convert their obvious talent into results on the biggest stage until Luis Aragones guided his country to glory at Euro 2008, with Del Bosque then winning both the World Cup and the next Euros after taking over.

And the former Real Madrid boss does not feel England’s issue is a lack of talent, leading him to suggest they follow Spain’s example and find a style that gets the best out of their players.

“I see England as a country where the players have big feelings for their shirt,” Del Bosque said.

“I am sure it is very emotional for them to play with the national team, but they haven’t done anything and you cannot say they have bad players. They have had good players.

The 67-year-old won the World Cup with Spain in 2010. Source: AFP/Getty Images

“I don’t know but maybe they haven’t developed tactically as other countries have done.

“[Spain] have been always a country with good sport individuals but now we do work really good collectively.

“That’s an improvement for our country compared with other countries, who do not.”

Spain start their bid for glory at this year’s World Cup with a huge clash with European champions Portugal on 15 June, while England go up against Tunisia in their opening fixture three days later.

