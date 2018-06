'He'd do a miles better job': Gerrard should be player-manager, says ex-Rangers goalkeeper

STEVEN GERRARD’S FIRST decision as Rangers boss should be to come out of retirement and be player-manager at Ibrox, according to former goalkeeper Andy Goram.

Gerrard took his first step into senior management last month when he agreed to become Rangers’ new boss, the former England captain – who retired from playing in 2016 – leaving his role with Liverpool’s academy.

“If I was Gerrard, the first thing I’d be doing would be getting my boots out because he’s 10 times better than what has been in the Rangers team over the last few years,” Goram told the Daily Record.

“He’s 38 but put him in. Honestly. After watching last season, no one can tell me he couldn’t do a miles better job than what there is in there.

“He’d dominate the midfield against any team and it would be a good move.”

The 38-year-old officially took over on 1 June but has yet to make any signings as the Gers look to close the gap on rivals Celtic, who have claimed back-to-back trebles under former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers.

Martin Skrtel, Dominic Solanke and Lucas Leiva have all been linked with moves to Glasgow.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!