Dublin: 19 °C Monday 4 June, 2018
Leroy Sane left out of Germany's World Cup squad while goalkeeper Neuer makes the cut

The PFA Young Player of the Year will not be going to the World Cup in Russia.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 4 Jun 2018, 11:03 AM
1 hour ago 4,531 Views 9 Comments
Sane was a surprise absentee from Germany's squad on Monday.
JOACHIM LÖW HAS named his final 23-man squad for this summer’s World Cup, with Manchester City’s Leroy Sane not included.

The forward recorded 15 assists last season and was named PFA Young Player of the Year while helping City to the title during his second campaign at the Etihad, following a £37 million transfer from Schalke in 2016.

The 22-year-old also scored 13 goals in 45 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side as they claimed a league and Carabao Cup double, however he will not be playing in Russia when the competition gets underway in just under a fortnight’s time.

Meanwhile, captain Manuel Neuer is included in Löw’s squad despite not making a club appearance for Bayern Munich since suffering an injury setback in September.

The goalkeeper, who led Germany to World Cup success in 2014, made his long-awaited return in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Austria last weekend, making his first appearance for club or country in over eight months.

Sane’s absence comes as a major shock for the holders, with Man City team-mate Ilkay Gündogan making the cut alongside Arsenal’s Mesut Özil and Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger.

Boss Löw has named Marco Reus, Thomas Müller, Leon Goretzka, Timo Werner, Julian Draxler and Mario Gomez amongst his designated forwards for the competition.

His side take on Mexico on 17 June in their opening group game.

De Gea makes rare goalkeeping error as Spain are held in pre-World Cup friendly

‘I was so disillusioned that, believe it or not, I don’t even watch football anymore’

