Sunday 3 June, 2018
De Gea makes rare goalkeeping error as Spain are held in pre-World Cup friendly

Spain’s two-year unbeaten run under coach Julen Lopetegui continued with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Villarreal on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 3 Jun 2018, 10:19 PM
31 minutes ago 1,421 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4052048
Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates scoring following De Gea's error.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates scoring following De Gea's error.
Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates scoring following De Gea's error.
Image: AFP/Getty Images

DAVID DE GEAâ€™S incongruous mistake handed a dogged Switzerland side a 1-1 draw away to Spain in a pre-World Cup friendly.

The Manchester United goalkeeper is regarded as being among the worldâ€™s finest but he spilled a shot from reported Arsenal target Stephan Lichtsteiner, presenting Ricardo Rodriguez with a tap-in.

Spain were producing a commanding display to assert their status as one of the pre-tournament favourites prior to De Geaâ€™s out-of-character error in Villarreal.

Vladimir Petkovicâ€™s determined Swiss outfit had kept four consecutive clean sheets but they were undone by a goal out of the top drawer from Alvaro Odriozola in the 29th minute.

David Silvaâ€™s cross found the right-back, who advanced on to the high ball and cushioned a strike on the volley that swerved out of the reach of Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

FBL-FRIENDLY-ESP-SUI Alvaro Odriozola celebrates with team-mates after giving Spain the lead. Source: AFP/Getty Images

But when opposite number De Gea fumbled a weak shot from Swiss captain Lichtsteiner in the 62nd minute, fellow full-back Rodriguez could hardly miss as he arrived at the far post.

Both sides have one more fixture to play before opening their World Cup campaigns, Switzerland facing Japan on Friday and Spain taking on Tunisia the following day.

Sommer had to make a fine save low to his right to keep out a deflected Thiago Alcantara drive in the second minute as Spain started in similar form to that shown in their 6-1 demolition of Argentina in March.

Diego Costaâ€™s clever headed pass then provided Silva with a clear sight of goal, but the Manchester City midfielder sent a drive wide of the far post.

With Dani Carvajal battling to recover from injury, Odriozola was handed his third Spain cap and the 22-year-old opened his international account with a superb strike.

When Silva hooked a looping ball towards Odriozola on the edge of the box, the right-back sweetly struck a low volley that left Sommer with no chance.

Costa should have doubled Spainâ€™s lead in the 40th minute, misjudging a diving header from Kokeâ€™s left-wing corner, Iniesta then jinking into the box but being denied by the busy Sommer.

FBL-FRIENDLY-ESP-SUI Source: AFP/Getty Images

Spain had an injury scare early in the second half as Iniesta took a bang to the knee in a challenge with substitute Breel Embolo, but the former Barcelona captain was able to play on before departing to a standing ovation at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Jordi Alba lashed a volley wide as Spain sought the cushion their dominant performance deserved, but out of nowhere Switzerland â€“ two places above Spain in FIFAâ€™s world rankings â€“ grabbed an equaliser.

Lichtsteinerâ€™s shot had little power but De Gea appeared to lose the ball in its flight, allowing it to slip out of his grasp, presenting Rodriguez with a simple close-range finish.

Nacho Fernandez clipped the outside of the post with a late opportunity to restore the Spain lead, whileÂ Switzerland rarely lookedÂ likely to repeat their 1-0 win at the 2010 World Cup in the last meeting between these sides.

Julen Lopetegui remains unbeaten in his two-year spell in charge of Spain and he will be able to call upon returning Real Madrid stars in Russia, but De Geaâ€™s unexpected error gave the coach something to ponder.

â€˜I was so disillusioned that, believe it or not, I donâ€™t even watch football anymoreâ€™

Peru captain grabs two goals just days after World Cup ban for drug use is overturned

