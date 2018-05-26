This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Heartbreak for Aston Villa, as Fulham earn Premier League promotion

Irish international Cyrus Christie was involved in the London side’s triumph.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 26 May 2018, 6:58 PM
1 hour ago 3,448 Views 8 Comments
Fulham's Tom Cairney celebrates scoring.
Image: Nigel French
Fulham's Tom Cairney celebrates scoring.
Image: Nigel French

FULHAM BEAT ASTON Villa 1-0 to secure their place in the Premier League during today’s Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Tom Cairney got the only goal of the game with a clinical finish on 23 minutes.

Villa were given a boost in the final stages, as Denis Odoi was sent off for a second yellow with 20 minutes remaining.

However, Slaviša Jokanović’s men held on to secure a crucial victory.

There was Irish interest as far as both sides were concerned.

Cyrus Christie came on as a late substitute for the Londoners, while Conor Hourihane started for Villa.

Scott Hogan and Glenn Whelan were also on the bench for Villa, with the former replacing the injured Hourihane after 82 minutes.

More to follow

