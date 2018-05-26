This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Neymar 'really wants' to work under Guardiola

The 26-year-old superstar has done little to quash the rumours he could leave PSG this summer.

By AFP Saturday 26 May 2018, 6:40 PM
1 hour ago 1,868 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4037422
Brazil's Neymar (L) signs for fans after a training session of the Brazilian national soccer team.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Brazil's Neymar (L) signs for fans after a training session of the Brazilian national soccer team.
Brazil's Neymar (L) signs for fans after a training session of the Brazilian national soccer team.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

BRAZIL STAR NEYMAR has paved the way for a potentially early departure from Paris Saint-Germain by declaring he “really wants to” work under Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.

Speculation that Neymar could leave PSG only a year after signing a record-setting 222 million euro deal with the French league giants has been rife.

And the 26-year-old superstar, currently in Brazil training with the national team prior to the World Cup, has done little to quash the rumours.

Although linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid, Neymar told ESPN Brasil he wanted to experience working alongside Guardiola having missed the opportunity when he arrived at previous club Barcelona a year after the Spanish coach’s departure.

“I’ve always wanted to work with Guardiola. He’s different. I arrived (in Barcelona) a year after he left,” said Neymar, who was interviewed for the programme by fellow compatriot and ex-Fenerbahce midfielder Alex.

“I really want to work with him.”

Guardiola quit Barcelona in 2012 after steering the club to 14 trophies in four seasons.

Neymar arrived a year later and went on to spend four seasons at the Camp Nou, before completing his record-setting move to the French capital.

Although PSG secured a French domestic treble of league, Cup and League Cup last season, Neymar missed the latter third due to injury.

Having suffered a foot injury in February, Neymar underwent surgery in Brazil.

However rumours suggest he is keen to leave Paris, with a preference to return to Barcelona’s arch rivals Real Madrid.

