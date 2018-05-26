This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'To show the character that we did and come back, it speaks volumes for the players and their attitude'

Bohemians manager Keith Long feels a draw was a fair result against Shamrock Rovers last night.

By Ben Blake Saturday 26 May 2018, 12:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,225 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4036491
Rob Cornwall celebrates scoring the equaliser.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Rob Cornwall celebrates scoring the equaliser.
Rob Cornwall celebrates scoring the equaliser.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

BOHEMIANS MANAGER KEITH Long was proud of his side’s resilience after they rescued a point from last night’s Dublin derby.

In a largely uninspiring game, Ronan Finn had edged Shamrock Rovers in front on 82 minutes, but just as it looked like the Hoops might snatch a first win over their biggest rivals this season, Rob Cornwall’s header drew the home side level at the death.

“I think a draw is a fair result on the balance of play,” Long said after the final whistle. “It was a fairly scrappy affair, something similar to the first game here.

“It would have been, in my view, disappointing to lose so to show the character that we did and come back after conceding an 82nd-minute goal, I think it speaks volumes for the players and their attitude.

It was a good delivery by Keith Ward and Rob Cornwall gets a lovely header on it, so it’s very difficult to defend those kind of quality deliveries and set plays. I think we were good value for a point.”

Keith Long Gypsies manager Keith Long. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bohs felt aggrieved in the build-up to Finn’s opener as they believed a handball cut out Dylan Watts’ attempted through pass before Rovers went down the other end and found the back of the net through their captain.

“We feel it was a handball,” Long added. “I thought there was a definite movement towards the ball. I think the referee has had a good game overall so I’m glad we haven’t suffered a defeat on the back of a contentious decision.

“It extends our little run against Shamrock Rovers. They are our fierce rivals, we really look forward to the games and the occasion. I’m glad that it was a full house again, and we didn’t disappoint in terms of the result.”

Shane Supple Bohs goalkeeper Shane Supple. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Martin O’Neill, his coaching team and several members of the senior Ireland squad were present at Dalymount Park to watch international team-mates Shane Supple and Graham Burke in action on the night.

Both players put in decent performances and there was a moment in the first half when Supple smothered a goalbound strike from Burke. They linked up with the group today and depart for Paris ahead of Monday’s friendly game against France.

“We’re delighted for Shane getting the call-up,” Long said of his goalkeeper. “Obviously, he has worked with Roy Keane at Ipswich previously. Shane has exceptional qualities as a person and as a goalkeeper, so I’m really pleased that he got called up.

“It’s great for the League of Ireland and it’s great for Graham Burke, because his performances have merited it. Hopefully, they can both get some minutes over the next two games. Shane was fully-focused on tonight and he wanted to do really well.

“Thankfully, he’ll be available to us next Friday in Limerick. We wish him and Graham well.”

Bohs deny Rovers derby win with last-gasp Cornwall header

Sadlier scores from his own half as Cork claim victory over Pat’s

