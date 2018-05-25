This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 25 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sadlier scores from his own half as Cork claim victory over Pat's

The defending SSE Airtricity League champions secured their second win at Richmond Park this season.

By Dave Donnelly Friday 25 May 2018, 10:16 PM
1 hour ago 2,006 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4035872
Jimmy Keohane celebrates scoring on Friday night.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Jimmy Keohane celebrates scoring on Friday night.
Jimmy Keohane celebrates scoring on Friday night.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Cork City 3

Dave Donnelly reports from Richmond Park

KIERAN SADLIER STRUCK early and late as Cork City strong-armed St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

Conan Byrne was on target for the Saints and Jimmy Keohane also scored for City during a frantic second half.

Sadlier won and converted a penalty within two minutes — his fifth of the season from the spot — to give City the ideal start.

Pat’s had the bulk of the play and possession in the first half, but struggled to break down a determined City side with a lead to defend.

City should have gone in 2-0 up as Sadlier picked out Karl Sheppard with an inch-perfect cross, but the striker headed over with the goal gaping.

The Saints did get the equaliser their play merited just past the hour as James Doona’s low shot was parried by Mark McNulty and Conan Byrne slotted home the rebound.

Contention surrounded Cork’s second goal as what looked a foul in midfield was let go and Cork broke, Cummins setting up Keohane for an outstanding curling finish.

Pat’s went for broke in injury time with Tyson Farago going forward for a corner, and it didn’t pay off, as Sadlier hooked home his second of the game from deep within his own half.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Farago; Madden, Toner, Leahy, Bermingham; Desmond, Kelly (Markey 72), R Brennan (K Brennan 85); Doona, C Byrne (Fagan 79), T Byrne.

CORK CITY: McNulty, Horgan, Bennett, McLoughlin, Griffin; McCormack, Buckley (McNamee 38), Keohane; Sheppard (Beattie 80), Sadlier, Cummins (O’Hanlon 72).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I was quite shocked. To be named captain of such a big club at 22 was an honour’

First senior call-ups for League of Ireland pair as O’Neill confirms squad for upcoming friendlies

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dave Donnelly
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'Messi and Ronaldo are in a different orbit!' - Ramos not buying Salah comparisons
'Messi and Ronaldo are in a different orbit!' - Ramos not buying Salah comparisons
'Please beat Liverpool!': There's no doubt who David Beckham wants to win in Kiev
Luiz: Salah can win Ballon d'Or with Champions League triumph and strong World Cup
IRELAND
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
'He's Irish. He plays for Ireland' - Keane responds to West Ham owner's comments on Rice
First senior call-ups for League of Ireland pair as O'Neill confirms squad for upcoming friendlies
Here are the dates that Euro 2020 matches will be played in Dublin
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool mayor admits bid to get stranded fans to Kiev has failed
Liverpool mayor admits bid to get stranded fans to Kiev has failed
Can Madrid cope with Liverpool's pressing and more Champions League talking points
Liverpool mayor 'working hard' to get stranded fans to Kiev after flights fiasco
FRANCE
'Does he only think about his haircuts?' Denmark coach trolls Paul Pogba
'Does he only think about his haircuts?' Denmark coach trolls Paul Pogba
Ireland's latest call-up O'Malley skips exams to link up with senior squad
Keane: 'Younger players need to be given a bit of breathing space'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie