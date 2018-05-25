Sadlier scores from his own half as Cork claim victory over Pat's

St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Cork City 3

Dave Donnelly reports from Richmond Park

KIERAN SADLIER STRUCK early and late as Cork City strong-armed St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park.

Conan Byrne was on target for the Saints and Jimmy Keohane also scored for City during a frantic second half.

Sadlier won and converted a penalty within two minutes — his fifth of the season from the spot — to give City the ideal start.

Pat’s had the bulk of the play and possession in the first half, but struggled to break down a determined City side with a lead to defend.

City should have gone in 2-0 up as Sadlier picked out Karl Sheppard with an inch-perfect cross, but the striker headed over with the goal gaping.

The Saints did get the equaliser their play merited just past the hour as James Doona’s low shot was parried by Mark McNulty and Conan Byrne slotted home the rebound.

Contention surrounded Cork’s second goal as what looked a foul in midfield was let go and Cork broke, Cummins setting up Keohane for an outstanding curling finish.

Pat’s went for broke in injury time with Tyson Farago going forward for a corner, and it didn’t pay off, as Sadlier hooked home his second of the game from deep within his own half.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Farago; Madden, Toner, Leahy, Bermingham; Desmond, Kelly (Markey 72), R Brennan (K Brennan 85); Doona, C Byrne (Fagan 79), T Byrne.

CORK CITY: McNulty, Horgan, Bennett, McLoughlin, Griffin; McCormack, Buckley (McNamee 38), Keohane; Sheppard (Beattie 80), Sadlier, Cummins (O’Hanlon 72).

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).

