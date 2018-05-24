This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
First senior call-ups for League of Ireland pair as O'Neill confirms squad for upcoming friendlies

Martin O’Neill has announced his final squad as Ireland prepare to France and the United States next week.

By Aaron Gallagher Thursday 24 May 2018, 4:16 PM
1 hour ago 3,179 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4032461

Martin O'Neill Ireland boss O'Neill has named seven uncapped players in his squad. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MARTIN Oâ€™NELL has confirmed his final 26-man squad for Irelandâ€™s upcoming friendlies against France and the United States, with League of Ireland duo Graham Burke and Shane Supple among four first senior call-ups.

There are also first call-ups for goalkeeper Conor Oâ€™Malley andÂ Millwall midfielder Shaun Williams,Â who both played during Sundayâ€™s meeting with Celtic.

Injury concerns have ruled out goalkeeping trio Darren Randolph (groin),Â Keiren Westwood (groin) and Kieran Oâ€™Hara (ankle), while Ciaran Clark (knee) and Sean Maguire (hamstring) are also left out.

Preston striker Callum Robinson, meanwhile, is waiting for international clearance to come through, while John Oâ€™Shea will link up with the squad ahead of next Saturdayâ€™s meeting with the United States at the Aviva Stadium.

PhrChE1g 2 Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers) and Shane Supple (Bohemians) have both been included.

Shamrock Rovers playmaker Burke, Peterboroughâ€™s Oâ€™Malley and Williams all made appearances during Scott Brownâ€™s testimonial at Celtic Park, which ended 2-2.

31-year-old Williams has previously represented Ireland at both U21 and U23 level but until last week had never been included in the senior setup.

Bohemians goalkeeper Supple, meanwhile, was a surprise inclusion this week.

The 31-year-old former Ipswich Town shot stopper has previously lined out for the Dublin senior footballers and also currently plays for St Brigids.

The Dubliner quit professional football nine years ago, but has impressed repeatedly at Dalymount Park over the last three seasons in the SSE Airtricity League since returning home from England.

Ireland faceÂ Didier Deschampsâ€™s sideÂ at the Stade de France on Monday 28 May, before taking on the United States at Landsdowne Road on Tuesday 2 June.

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle, Conor Oâ€™Malley, Shane Supple

Defenders: Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty, John Egan, Shane Duffy, Kevin Long, Darragh Lenihan, Declan Rice, John Oâ€™Shea, Enda Stevens, Derrick Williams, Greg Cunningham

Midfielders: Callum Oâ€™Dowda, Harry Arter, Jeff Hendrick, David Meyler, Eunan Oâ€™Kane, Alan Browne, Shaun Williams, James McClean, Daryl Horgan

Forwards: Jonathan Walters, Shane Long, Graham Burke

â€˜He wants to keep on playingâ€™ â€“ Mancini leaves Italy door open for Buffon amid PSG speculation

Here are the dates that Euro 2020 matches will be played in Dublin

