Here are the dates that Euro 2020 matches will be played in Dublin

UEFA HAVE CONFIRMED the final dates for the 2020 European Championships, with Dublin’s Aviva Stadium playing host to four games during the competition.

In a departure from previous editions, Euro 2020 will be played in 12 cities across 12 different countries, marking a change to the tournament which has been staged in either one country or co-hosted since 1960.

As one of 12 successful bidding cities, Dublin will host three group games and one round of 16 game at the Aviva Stadium.

The Uefa Executive Committee have confirmed the dates of the games that will take place in Dublin as Monday 15 June, Friday 19 June, Wednesday 24 June, and Tuesday 30 June.

Commenting on the announcement Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross said: “This tournament is one of the most watched and supported events in world sport after the World Cup and the Olympics.

“Irish supporters are known for generating a great atmosphere wherever they travel and this tournament gives Irish supporters a chance to extend our unique welcome to up to 160,000 supporters who could travel here in June 2020.”

FAI CEO John Delaney added that he believes the four games will act as an opportunity to promote Irish football and the country with the world’s media watching.

“It is great to have the dates confirmed as we continue with our preparations for what will be the biggest international sporting event yet to be staged in Ireland,” said Delaney.

“Being able to host four games at Euro 2020 allows us to showcase Irish football, Aviva Stadium, the city of Dublin, and the country as a whole. It is an exciting time and I’m sure that football supporters from all over Europe will be looking forward to visiting Dublin in June 2020.”

The televised draw for the Euro 2020 qualifying groups will also be held in Dublin, taking place in the Convention Centre on 2 December later this year.

The draw will present Ireland’s group opponents as they try and make it to a third consecutive edition of the competition, following successful qualification in 2012 and again in 2016.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!