On the box! TG4 have a serious line-up of GAA action this weekend

THERE’LL BE NO shortage of GAA action on TG4 this weekend, with the broadcaster announcing a brilliant line-up of coverage across Saturday and Sunday.
Six games are set for live broadcast — one on the TG4 Youtube channel — with deferred coverage penciled in for another fixture.
The Allianz National Football League finals across the four divisions will be shown live on television, along with the hurling semi-final between Tipperary and Limerick. Athenry and St Kieran’s All-Ireland senior colleges hurling final will also be live on Youtube.
Deferred coverage of the other last four hurling tie between Wexford and Kilkenny — which will also be available on their Youtube channel — will follow Dublin and Galway’s Division 1 National Football League final showdown in Croke Park on Sunday evening.
Here’s the schedule in full, with times of coverage yet to be confirmed:
Saturday 31 March
- LIVE: NFL Division 4 final – Carlow v Laois
- LIVE: NFL Division 3 final – Armagh v Fermanagh
- LIVE (on TG4 Youtube): Masita Croke Cup Final - Athenry v St Kieran’s
- LIVE: NHL semi-final – Tipperary v Limerick
Sunday 1 April
- LIVE: NFL Division 2 final – Cavan v Roscommon
- LIVE: NFL Division 1 final – Dublin v Galway
- DEFERRED: NHL semi-final – Wexford v Kilkenny (also live on TG4 Youtube in Ireland)
