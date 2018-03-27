  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

On the box! TG4 have a serious line-up of GAA action this weekend

They’ve announced the seven fixtures they’re broadcasting.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 6:13 PM
1 hour ago 3,070 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3927125

THERE’LL BE NO shortage of GAA action on TG4 this weekend, with the broadcaster announcing a brilliant line-up of coverage across Saturday and Sunday.

Damien Comer tackled by James McCarthy and John Cooper Dublin and Galway face off in the Division 1 NFL final. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Six games are set for live broadcast — one on the TG4 Youtube channel — with deferred coverage penciled in for another fixture.

The Allianz National Football League finals across the four divisions will be shown live on television, along with the hurling semi-final between Tipperary and Limerick. Athenry and St Kieran’s All-Ireland senior colleges hurling final will also be live on Youtube.

Deferred coverage of the other last four hurling tie between Wexford and Kilkenny — which will also be available on their Youtube channel — will follow Dublin and Galway’s Division 1 National Football League final showdown in Croke Park on Sunday evening.

Here’s the schedule in full, with times of coverage yet to be confirmed:

Saturday 31 March

  • LIVE: NFL Division 4 final – Carlow v Laois
  • LIVE: NFL Division 3 final – Armagh v Fermanagh
  • LIVE (on TG4 Youtube): Masita Croke Cup Final - Athenry v St Kieran’s
  • LIVE: NHL semi-final – Tipperary v Limerick

Sunday 1 April

  • LIVE: NFL Division 2 final – Cavan v Roscommon
  • LIVE: NFL Division 1 final – Dublin v Galway
  • DEFERRED: NHL semi-final – Wexford v Kilkenny (also live on TG4 Youtube in Ireland)

Kerry docked points for fielding unregistered player as Division 1 heats up

Brilliant Ireland youngsters qualify as top seeds for Euros with 100% win record

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'I never want to see scenes like that again': Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
'I never want to see scenes like that again': Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
'98 World Cup winner heavily critical of Pogba and Griezmann
'I felt jitters in my stomach' - Patrick Kluivert's son makes senior Netherlands debut at 18
CROKE PARK
All-Ireland champions Dublin lose out to Monaghan after late Fintan Kelly point
All-Ireland champions Dublin lose out to Monaghan after late Fintan Kelly point
14-man Tipperary battle back to beat Dublin and book semi-final spot
As it happened: Dublin vs Tipperary, Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Final
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'
Liverpool's Emre Can hits out at 'false stories' regarding his future
'I gave the ball away 3 times against Palace and I thought I wouldn't play again'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie