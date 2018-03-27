On the box! TG4 have a serious line-up of GAA action this weekend

THERE’LL BE NO shortage of GAA action on TG4 this weekend, with the broadcaster announcing a brilliant line-up of coverage across Saturday and Sunday.

Dublin and Galway face off in the Division 1 NFL final. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Six games are set for live broadcast — one on the TG4 Youtube channel — with deferred coverage penciled in for another fixture.

The Allianz National Football League finals across the four divisions will be shown live on television, along with the hurling semi-final between Tipperary and Limerick. Athenry and St Kieran’s All-Ireland senior colleges hurling final will also be live on Youtube.

Deferred coverage of the other last four hurling tie between Wexford and Kilkenny — which will also be available on their Youtube channel — will follow Dublin and Galway’s Division 1 National Football League final showdown in Croke Park on Sunday evening.

A Chairde, your weekends #GAA viewing has been sorted. See image attached for details and stay tuned for times etc. #GAABEOABÚ #GAABEO #TG4 What do you think of that @JoeBrolly1993 ! pic.twitter.com/yaPFa6yPpH — GAA BEO TG4 (@GAA_BEO) March 27, 2018

Here’s the schedule in full, with times of coverage yet to be confirmed:

Saturday 31 March

LIVE: NFL Division 4 final – Carlow v Laois

LIVE: NFL Division 3 final – Armagh v Fermanagh

LIVE (on TG4 Youtube): Masita Croke Cup Final - Athenry v St Kieran’s

LIVE: NHL semi-final – Tipperary v Limerick

Sunday 1 April